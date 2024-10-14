Arunachal Pradesh Governor emphasises Indian Army’s key role in national security at an event

Chandigarh: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik said that the Indian Army possesses a unique identity on the global stage.



He said that many units of the Indian Army are currently providing their services under the United Nations, as security instability persists in various countries worldwide.

The Governor was addressing ex-servicemen during the tenth ‘Poorv Sainik Milan Samaroh’ of the Raj Rif Veteran Soldier Family, held today at Jat Bhawan in Bhiwani, where he was present as the chief guest.

He said that there are numerous units in the Indian Army, and this particular unit has been organising the ‘Poorv Sainik Milan Samaroh’ annually which is a commendable initiative driven by social concern.

He said that the ceremony began in November 2012 and has continued to be celebrated ever since. The Governor praised the Raj Rif Unit for demonstrating extraordinary courage during the Kargil War, emphasising that many countries view their victory in that conflict as a source of inspiration for their security systems.

The Governor said that the environment in the country is evolving, with India gaining recognition globally through its progress towards becoming a developed nation.

He acknowledged the crucial role of the Indian Army in maintaining security in this developmental journey of nation.

It is noteworthy that the first ‘Poorv Sainik Milan Samaroh’ was initiated in November 2012 in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. After this, it was organised in November 2013 in Meerut Uttar Pradesh, in the year 2014 in Titanwar Rajasthan, in the year 2015 in Raj Rif Centre Delhi, in the year 2016 in Bahadurgarh Haryana, in the year 2017 in Mathura Uttar Pradesh, in the year 2019 in Khetri Rajasthan, in the year 2022 in Gwalior Madhya Pradesh and in the year 2023 in Raj Rif Centre Delhi Cantt. The next Ex-Servicemen Conference will be held in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Guest Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik was honoured with a turban and a memento during the ‘Poorv Sainik Milan Samaroh’.