Arunachal govt signs MoU with ITBP to augment local economy

ITANAGAR: To strengthen border security and to propel economic activities in far-flung areas, the Arunachal Pradesh government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under “Mission Arun Himveer.”

The agreement focuses on local production, reverse migration, and sustainable livelihoods in border villages. The MoU was signed during a ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar. Attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and other senior officers, the MoU signing ceremony was graced by Inspector General Akun Sabharwal from the ITBP and the CEO, Okit Palling, of the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB).

Under the programme, ITBP will source fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish, millet, and meat from the villages that are participating in the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). The produce will be supplied to the ITBP units spread across Arunachal Pradesh, with local cooperatives facilitating the supply chain. It ensures fresh and high-quality food for ITBP personnel and also provides a steady market for local farmers, boosting their incomes.

CM Khandu said the government is committed to the upliftment of border villagers while upgrading national security.