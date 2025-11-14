Arunachal: Army, IAF conduct multi-domain combat exercise

Itanagar: The army, in coordination with the air force, is conducting a major integrated multi-domain exercise in the high-altitude Himalayan terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at testing joint operational readiness and precision firepower across services, a defence official said on Thursday.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 3 Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, reviewed the exercise on Thursday and commended the high degree of synergy and operational preparedness displayed by participating formations.

The exercise, held from November 10, began with the deployment of advanced surveillance assets, including helicopters, UAVs, space-based resources and special forces teams, to establish seamless domain awareness and locate simulated targets, the

official said.

The exercise would culminate on November 15, he said.

Once detected, these targets are being neutralised through synchronised joint firepower involving long-range rocket systems, medium artillery guns, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions and kamikaze drones operating in an electronically contested

environment.