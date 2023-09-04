Article 370 hearing: Kashmir Pandit group questions credentials of petitioner NC leader Mohd Akbar Lone

NEW DELHI: A ‘Kashmiri Pandit’ group has questioned in the Supreme Court the credentials of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, one of the petitioners challenging the abrogation of Article 370, claiming he was a supporter of secessionist forces.

An intervention application in the apex court has been filed by ‘Roots in Kashmir’, which claims to be a group of Kashmiri Pandit youths, seeking to bring some additional documents and facts on record in the matter.

It alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone is known as “a supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K, who support Pakistan.”

“The petitioner No. 1…(Mohd Akbar Lone), was a member of the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2018 and has shouted slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad’ on the floor of the J&K Assembly,” the intervention application alleged while referring to several media reports in support of their claim.

“The said fact was widely reported by media. Thereafter, he not only admitted shouting the slogan but refused to tender an apology when asked by the journalists. Mr Lone, also while addressing the media, hesitated to identify himself as an Indian. Similarly in his rallies also he is known for spreading pro-Pakistan sentiments,” it said.