Article 370: ANC mulling to file review plea in SC

SRINAGAR: The Awami National Conference (ANC), one of the petitioners who had challenged the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution before the Supreme Court, on Thursday said it is considering filing a review petition before the court as legal experts maintain that its verdict in the matter was “full of flaws”.

“Legal and constitutional experts say the Supreme Court judgment was full of flaws. It remained silent on many basic issues. A review petition is being prepared and once it is ready, we will put it before our legal teams and the 23 petitioners. Most likely, we will file the petition in the apex court,” ANC’s senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah told a press conference here.

“One thing is definite that since the judgment is full of flaws according to legal and constitutional luminaries, we will knock the doors of the Supreme Court again. Whether a review petition will be filed or some other route taken, we will discuss that,” Shah added.

The ANC leader expressed hope that those who believe in history and the Constitution will stand together in this legal battle.

Shah said the issue would also be discussed at the next meeting of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which was formed in 2019 to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s

special status.