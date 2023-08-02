art director Nitin Desai found hanging at his studio in Mumbai

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, the creator of lavish sets for films such as “Jodhaa Akbar” and “Lagaan” as well as the TV show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, was found hanging at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 57. Desai’s company ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, according to an insolvency petition filed in a bankruptcy court last week. “Desai’s body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at N D Studios,” Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, adding that it seemed to be a case of suicide and the case was being investigated.