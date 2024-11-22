Arsenic in groundwater: NGT directs appearance of four state-level secys

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the personal appearance of four state-level secretaries, saying despite repeated reminders, they failed to submit a response about the presence of arsenic and fluoride in the groundwater.

The NGT had earlier sought the response of various states and union territories in the matter. It had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the detection of arsenic and fluoride in the groundwater across 230 districts in 25 states, and 469 districts across 27 states, respectively.

In an order dated November 19 a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the reports had not been received from the states of Nagaland Jharkhand, Gujarat, and the Union Territory (UT) of Daman and Diu.

“Nagaland, Jharkhand, Gujarat and UT of Daman and Diu are not responding inspite of repeated directions. Hence, we have no option but to direct the personal appearance of the Principal Secretary, Department of Public Health Engineering (PHE) of these three states and one UT,” said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

It also directed the Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) to file the latest report regarding the issue.

The matter has been posted on March 10 for further proceedings.

Arsenic and fluoride are the most significant natural (or geogenic) groundwater contaminants in terms of health effects and geographical extent. Globally, up to about 220 million people are potentially exposed to hazardous concentrations of arsenic, and 180 million to fluoride. In both cases, any negative health effects typically develop only after long-term consumption.