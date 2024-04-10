Arrogance due to power has blinded BJP towards farmers’ problems, says Hooda

Chandigarh : Commenting on the chaos in the Mandis in the state, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government of Haryana has been blinded by the arrogance due to power, and is unable to see the problems of the farmers.



Therefore, neither the government is making smooth procurement of wheat, nor any arrangement has been made for its lifting.

Hooda said the government had announced the purchase of wheat from April 1, but till now he has not been able to arrange the purchase on time. “The markets are filled with grains and farmers are forced to dump their wheat on the roads. The government did not even make arrangements for gunny bags. The biggest mismanagement is occurring due to delay in lifting,” he said.

“Till now the government has not even given tenders to transporters for lifting in various markets of many districts including Faridabad, Palwal, Sonipat, Panipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari. Even where tenders have been given to transporters, complaints of irregularities are being received. Tender was given to such transporters who do not have vehicles to lift sufficient quantity,” he added.

Hooda said till now the government has not been able to get all the mustard lifted from the mandis. “Due to this, there is delay in payment of crops to farmers. The government claims payment within 72 hours, but even after 10 days the government has not paid the farmers,” he stated. “Most of the mustard farmers have also not been paid yet. Mustard farmers had to suffer huge losses due to the government’s delay. Due to no government procurement, farmers had to sell their crops at Rs 800-1000 below the MSP,” he added.

Hooda said that as usual, the government banned the export of wheat as soon as the season started. He said this has caused a situation where farmers are not benefiting from the high prices of wheat in the international market. “If the government opens exports then private agencies will be ready to give higher rates to farmers than MSP. Today there is BJP government in both Haryana and Centre. Haryana government should talk to the Union Government about this and get the export ban removed,” he said.