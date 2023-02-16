Arrest warrant issued against Hardik Patel

Surendranagar: A court in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district has issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Hardik Patel for failing to appear before it in a 2017 case in which he is accused of violating a government order.



Patel had made a political speech in violation of a government order at a village in the district ahead of the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Additional chief judicial magistrate D D Shah at Dhrangadhra issued the arrest warrant against Patel for failure to appear the court. Through its order dated February 2, the court directed the Dhrangadhra taluka police station officer in Surendranagar district to arrest Patel and produce him before the court without fail.

The order was received by the police station on February 11, an official confirmed.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Dhrangadhra taluka police station on January 12, 2018 after Patel and a co-accused Kaushik Patel were found to have violated the condition of the permission granted to them to organise a meeting at Haripar village in the district.