Arrest Gautam Adani for financial irregularities: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has demanded the arrest of Gautam Adani alleging that he is responsible for financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore which belongs to the common people.



TMC demanded that the Prime Minister answer in the Parliament as to why Adani has not been arrested yet. The party demanded to know where the funds in State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) are being invested. Trinamool MPs Saugata Roy, Jawahar Sircar, Sushmita Dev alleged that Adani be immediately arrested since the total amount of money lost in the scam pulled off by Adani is rupees one lakh crore.

They further alleged that the unholy nexus between the BJP and Adani has garnered people’s attention and it is owing to this partnership the BJP is not putting Adani behind the bars. TMC MPs said, “Not just Adani chairman but SEBI and LIC chairpersons and all others involved in the corruption should also be taken into custody. It was the common people’s money that was invested in SBI and LIC. The two prestigious institutions have lost their money to Adani. Still, we have not been allowed to even question the BJP on the floor of the House.”

Further, the party demanded a Supreme Court-monitored time-bound probe and also asked that all the non-BJP states should conduct an independent inquiry and find out the extent of the corruption. TMC pledged that “the fight for the people will continue until justice has been served. These corrupt businessmen cannot run away with people’s money even though PM Modi is trying to save them. It is evident that he does not care about the people of the country.”

The party said that all AITC MPs, except those who are unwell, are participating in this and that it does not need to learn from any Opposition party how to fight for the people of this country.