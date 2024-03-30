Arrangements in place for the procurement of Rabi crops: Misra

Chandigarh: Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Sumita Misra today chaired a key meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and District Food and Supply Controllers (DFSCs) regarding the preparations for procurement through video conferencing.



Sumita Misra announced during the meeting that mustard procurement has been ongoing in Haryana for the Rabi season 2024 since March 26. Additionally, wheat procurement will commence from April 1, with 417 purchase centers established. Anticipating higher wheat arrivals compared to last year, robust arrangements have been made for procurement. Payments for crop procurement will continue to be directly credited to farmers’ accounts via electronic mode within 48 to 72 hours.

She directed the officers concerned that four procurement agencies, namely, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, HAFED, HSWC, and FCI (Central Agency), will procure crops at the minimum support price set by the Government of India.