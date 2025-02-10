Around 99.84 per cent families in Himachal Pradesh been verified on E-Parivar: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday said around 99.84 per cent of the families in the state, that is 75,05,913 out of the total 75,18,296 families, have been successfully verified on the E-Parivar register.

He said the E-Parivar system is an online platform designed to manage family records at the Gram Panchayat level.

Each Panchayat Secretary has been provided with secure login credentials to enter and update family data within their respective panchayats. The system was made mandatory from April 27, 2024 to ensure accuracy and efficiency, a statement issued here said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that E-Parivar is a crucial step towards digitizing family records, facilitating the seamless addition of new families and modifications to existing records.

Additionally, the process of mapping family details with ration cards is currently in progress to enhance service delivery, he added.

Sukhu said that the system also facilitates various online services, including issuing marriage, Below Poverty Line (BPL) and other certificates through the E-Parivar and E-District portals.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to leveraging modern technology for efficient governance and said that all departments have been instructed to integrate digital solutions to enhance service delivery, improve transparency and create a more citizen-centric ecosystem.

By reducing paperwork and streamlining processes, the initiative aims to save time, resources, and effort, ensuring that government services reach people at their doorstep, he said.