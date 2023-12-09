Around 50 leaders join Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh: The exodus of leaders from other parties leaving and joining Haryana Congress continues and Friday around 50 leaders, including more than 20 councillors, sarpanch and numberdars have left BJP, JJP and INLD and joined Congress.



Leaders took membership of the party under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda and under State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan at Hooda’s Chandigarh residence.

Welcoming all the leaders, Hooda said Congress is continuously getting stronger as the elections are approaching.

‘People, leaders and workers are completely disillusioned with BJP-JJP and other parties. Everyone is expressing confidence in the policies of Congress,’ he said.

Udaibhan said, the impact of public support being received by Congress in the state can be clearly seen on the politics of the state.

Today, leaders and workers of all parties are in complete agreement

that the Congress would form the next government in the state.

This wave of change going on in favor of the party, will turn into a tsunami by the elections.