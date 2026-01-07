‘Around 28 lakh fake job cards recovered in Bengal’: BJP leader

KOLKATA: BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday said that around 28 lakh fake job cards have been recovered in Bengal, and despite knowing it, the Bengal government is not taking action.

Bhattacharya held a press conference at Salt Lake where he slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for large-scale infiltration in Bengal. “Banerjee has kept the gate open. When will the door close?”, he said.

According to Bhattacharya in non BJP ruled states like Tamil Nadu, migrant workers identity checks are being conducted where several Bangladeshi nationals with fake identity cards have been found.

Bhattacharya claimed that these certificates are being used to create “fake voters” ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Bhattacharya alleged that the unusually high number of delayed registrations suggested “fabrication of citizenship” before the SIR and the 2026 Assembly election. He reiterated the BJP’s demand for swift implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to “protect Bengal’s security”.

The BJP has also been ramping up efforts to mobilise potential CAA beneficiaries, particularly among the Matua community in border districts like Nadia and North 24 Parganas.