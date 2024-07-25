Around 25 persons bitten by dogs in one night in Karandighi

Raiganj: Stray dogs have become a major menace in Karandigh in North Dinajpuri. Around 25 persons, mostly children, were bitten by dogs at Uttar Salihan, Dakkhin Salihan, Satighata and Nazirpur villages Karandighi on Tuesday night. The injured are undergoing treatment in Rosakhoa hospital and Karandighi rural hospital. Fear of being infected with rabies is doing the rounds in these villages.

Osman Ali of Uttar Salihar said, “We found a pack of stray dogs moving around our locality on Tuesday night. They were entering the houses and biting people and livestock. My ten year old son received a bite on his hand. The dogs looked abnormal. So we are fearing an outbreak of rabies. He was admitted to hospital and anti-rabies injection was given.”

Debabrata Chowdhury, BDO Karandighi said, “We have heard of the incidents. We have contacted both the forest and animal husbandry departments to trap the dogs immediately.”