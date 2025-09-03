Army’s Western Command rescues 5,000 civilians from flood-hit areas

Chandigarh: The Western Command of the Indian Army has mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations in response to severe flooding across Jammu, Punjab and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Working in close coordination with civil agencies, the Command has so far rescued more than 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel under its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. Around 21 tonnes of food packets, medicines, and essential supplies have also been delivered to the flood-hit regions.

Major General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora, GS(IW), shared details at Western Command Headquarters, Chandimandir. Col Arora said operations commenced on August 16–17, after assessing the flood situation.

Troops, engineers, medical detachments, and aviation assets were mobilised on short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services.

A Flood Control and Water Level Monitoring Cell was established to track Bhakra Nangal and Ranjit Sagar dams. A total of 47 Army columns, along with medical and communication teams, were mobilised, supported by 20 aircraft including ALHs, Mi-17s, and a Chinook, which have flown over 250 hours. Communication teams restored mobile connectivity on August 27 by laying over 2 km of optical fibre, while engineers built a Bailey Bridge at Jammu Tawi within 12 hours on August 29.

Col Arora said evacuations from inundated river enclaves along the Ravi and Chenab were carried out despite major challenges. He affirmed the Army’s commitment to stand with civil authorities until complete normalcy is restored.

On August 30, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, reviewed operations, commending the synergy between the Army and civil agencies.