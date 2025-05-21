Army’s Western Command chief meets Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Lt. General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister lauded the Indian Army, particularly the Western Command, for their exemplary performance during “Operation Sindoor” in safeguarding the nation's integrity. In response, the Army Commander expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state administration for their unwavering support in all aspects of civil-military cooperation during the operation.

The Army Commander raised the issue of post-service employment of Agniveers. The Chief Minister informed him that the Haryana Cabinet has approved a provision for 20 percent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of police constables. He noted that Haryana is the first state in the country to secure the future of Agniveers by ensuring job opportunities after their military service.