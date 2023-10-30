Army’s LCH Prachand carries out inaugural firing of 70mm rocket

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ on Monday successfully carried out the firing of 70mm rockets in both day and night conditions, officials said.

The firing was carried out at a firing range near Likabali in Assam, they said.

“The inaugural firing of 70mm rocket and 20mm turret guns of Light Combat Helicopter #LCH Prachand, was successfully executed, both by day and night,” the Army said on ‘X’.

“Lt Gen AK Suri, DG Army Aviation witnessed the firing from the leading helicopter of the three attack helicopter formation for real-time validation of the Armament capability of an LCH Squadron,” it said.

Developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine LCH is armed with various weapon systems and is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.

The helicopter possesses stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night attack capability, and it is fully capable of even operating in Siachen.