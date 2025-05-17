Army under PM Modi’s leadership entered Pakistan to avenge terror attack: MP CM

Bhopal: In a spirited display of patriotism and national unity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led massive Tricolour Rallies in Ujjain and Indore on Friday to celebrate the Indian Army’s successful cross-border action dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The rallies are part of a nationwide campaign being held by the BJP to honour the valour of the armed forces following the operation’s success.

Operation Sindoor, executed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was described by CM Yadav as a decisive strike deep inside enemy territory to avenge recent terror attacks.

“The unmatched bravery and indomitable spirit of our Indian Army forced the enemy to retreat. This operation is a symbol of our firm resolve to protect the honour of Mother India,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister began the Ujjain rally at Shaheed Park by paying floral tributes at the Jai Stambh memorial. Mounted on horseback, he flagged off the rally amid chants of patriotism. In Indore, a similar atmosphere prevailed with thousands of citizens lining the streets, waving flags, and singing patriotic songs.

The rallies saw participation from the families of martyred soldiers, who rode in ceremonial carriages, while military and community bands—including those from the Bohra community and local police—played throughout the route.

Both processions culminated in vibrant public gatherings at central city locations.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Tricolour now flies high in every direction — a symbol of India’s unity, strength, and unyielding resolve,” Yadav said.

Key political and community leaders joined the events. The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Shri Akhand Jyoti Hanuman Temple in Freeganj for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing the rally in Indore, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Operation Sindoor is a living symbol of the unmatched valour of the Indian Army and its unwavering commitment to national pride. This successful campaign is a culmination of military bravery.”

Following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border on May 7.