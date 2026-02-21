Army showcases several AI-driven applications at AI Summit in Delhi

New Delhi: From a climatology and disaster prediction system to a device that detects driver’s fatigue to avert accidents, the India Army has showcased a slew of artificial intelligence-based applications at the AI Impact Summit here, with Defence minister Rajnath Singh visiting the Army pavilion on Friday.



The Indian Navy has also put up a pavilion as part of the summit expo.

The AI Impact Summit is being held from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, in which several heads of state, many global AI leaders, academicians and researchers, and heads of global tech giants, and philanthropists have taken part.

The Army has showcased several AI-based applications at its pavilion in Hall no. 4, and Defence minister Singh interacted with military officials who gave him a tour of the pavilion, which has attracted both young and old-age visitors.

“Delighted to visit the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam today. India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies. The Summit showcases the immense talent of our innovators, researchers, startups, armed forces and industry leaders. India’s AI vision MANAV, articulated by PM Shri @narendramodi at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026, sets humanity’s direction towards a secure and future-ready world,” Singh later posted on X.

“Guided by principles of morality, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility and robust systems, India is helping shape the next civilisational leap through responsible AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on Thursday and unveiled the ‘MANAV’ vision for a human-centric approach and use of AI with a strong accent on sovereignty and inclusivity.

“Army officers and personnel, researchers and scholars, of course have come to our pavilion in the past few days, but youths too are showing keen interest in AI-based military applications. And, today the honourable defence minister visited and showed keen interest in knowing more about these applications,” a senior Army official told the news agency.

Some of the AI-based applications which have been showcased include ‘Prakshepan’ a military climatology and disaster prediction system; Xface -- a facial recognition system for rapid image and video-based verification in boosting security and surveillance mechanism; Nabhdrishti -- a telemetry reporting system which can capture positional data, imagery and

orientation, “even based on images of an unidentified drone in flight”; and an AI-based device that detects driver’s fatigue and alerts the person behind the wheels to avert accidents. with agency inputs