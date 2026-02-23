Army rescues 46 tourists from high-altitude areas of Sikkim during snowfall

Kolkata: Indian Army troops have rescued 46 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas of Sikkim's East district, a defence statement said on Monday. Several tourist vehicles got stuck along vulnerable road stretches in East Sikkim district on Sunday during sudden and intense snowfall in sub-zero temperatures, exposing tourists and locals to harsh climatic conditions, it said. On learning about the situation, Army troops moved promptly to the affected areas and initiated rescue and relief measures, the statement said. "A total of 46 tourists were safely rescued and shifted to the nearest Army camp, where they were medically examined and provided with warm shelter, hot meals, heating arrangements and essential relief materials to mitigate the effects of extreme cold and altitude-related stress," it said.

Medical teams at the site ensured that all rescued individuals were stable and adequately cared for before further movement, the statement said. The Army also facilitated the safe and orderly movement of more than 150 tourist vehicles to secure locations, it added.