Army raises elite unit for military technologies

New Delhi:The Indian Army has raised an elite unit that will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies like 6G, artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing for military use in view of the changing nature of the field.

The Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG) is mandated to nurture technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems, officials said. The setting up of STEAG is part of the Army’s efforts to develop technologies considering the future battlefield, they said.

“It will be a premier organisation, the first of its kind equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting-edge solutions and identify suitable cases for defence applications by fostering collaboration with academia and industry,” one of the officials said.

The elite unit will focus on all upcoming critical technology domains including electronic exchanges, mobile communications, software defined radios, electronic warfare systems, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, AI, machine learning, etc, he said.

The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgradation of contemporary technologies available in the environment, the official added.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has been highlighting the need for acquiring new technologies by the force in view of the changing nature of warfare.

“Aligning itself with the tenets of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Start-Up India, STEAG will help bridge the divide between the armed forces on the one hand and industry and academia on the other,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The newly established Centre of Excellence is poised to revolutionize self-sufficiency in advanced communication technologies, traditionally dominated by select countries with advanced economies.

The Army emphasizes the critical role of communication in military operations.