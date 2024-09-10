Army neutralises 2 terrorists in J&K during anti-infiltration operation

New Delhi/ Nowshera: The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on Monday confirmed that in a recent decisive operation, the army successfully neutralised two terrorists in the Nowshera sector, located in the Rajouri district in South Pir Panjal range of Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control (LoC/LC).



The operation was launched late Sunday night following credible intelligence inputs from national intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a potential infiltration bid.

The joint anti-infiltration operation, conducted in the Lam area of Nowshera, aimed to thwart terrorists attempting to cross into Indian territory.

During the initial engagement, two terrorists were eliminated by the Indian forces. A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including two AK-47 rifles and a pistol, which highlight the preparedness and lethal intent of the infiltrators. The security forces launched the operation under the cover of darkness, using advanced surveillance equipment to track the movements of the terrorists.

The operation reflects the Indian Army’s proactive approach towards maintaining security in the border regions, especially given the frequent infiltration attempts from across the LoC. At present, search operations are ongoing in the area to ensure that no additional infiltrators remain hidden, and to recover any further arms or war-like stores. The operation underscores the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism and the critical role of intelligence agencies in providing timely inputs to prevent such incidents.

The success comes at a time when heightened security measures are in place in the region, with the Army continuing to remain on high alert to counter any infiltration attempts aimed at disrupting peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.