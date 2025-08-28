Army man among four arrested for smuggling drugs: Police

Kota: Police in Jhalawar arrested four people, including an army man, for smuggling cannabis and seized 103 kg of the contraband from a truck, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The police also booked a woman tour-travel operator for allegedly providing a vehicle with a private number to the army man to escort the truck.

“A police team confiscated over 103 kg of Ganja hidden in a truck transporting iron rods during checking of vehicles at Dudhaliya check post under Dug police station on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday,” Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar told reporters.

The police arrested four persons, identified as Peerulal Malviya (34), an army man and resident of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, Vinod Kumar (28), Anwar alias Ashu (29) and Zahir Khan (35), all residents of Jhalawar district, he said.