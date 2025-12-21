Army jawan arrested for ‘raping’ woman in Ranchi

RANCHI: An Army jawan has been arrested in Jharkhand’s Ranchi for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman while on duty, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Tatisilwai Railway Station on Thursday around 5:30 pm, when the woman was waiting to board a train for Ranchi. The 42-year-old jawan allegedly took her to an empty coach of a train and committed the crime while reportedly in an inebriated state, according to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The accused, a resident of Sarha police station area in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh, was posted with the 42 Medium Regiment in Punjab’s Patiala.

After hearing her cries for help, people at the railway station raised an alarm, prompting the Railway police to rush to the spot. The jawan attempted to flee but was apprehended and suffered injuries. An FIR has been registered based on the woman’s statement, and on Friday, he was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.