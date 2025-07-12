Army, IIT Kanpur collaborate to develop Auto-Luminescent Avalanche Victim Detection System

Lucknow: In a significant move to enhance soldier safety in high-altitude and avalanche-prone regions, the Indian Army’s Central Command has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to develop an Auto-Luminescent Avalanche Victim Detection System (AAVDS) — a breakthrough technology that could transform avalanche rescue operations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Surya Command, headquartered in Lucknow. The project aims to harness IIT Kanpur’s technological expertise to create a system capable of swiftly locating soldiers buried under snow.

The AAVDS will employ a specially designed luminating liquid, released from a compact device worn by the soldier. In case of an avalanche, the liquid will mark the soldier’s location, drastically cutting rescue times and improving chances of survival.

“This collaboration with IIT Kanpur is a milestone in our effort to improve operational safety using indigenous technology,” said Lt Gen Sengupta. “The AAVDS will serve as a critical tool in high-risk glaciated areas.”

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, Chief of Staff, Surya Command, said the initiative reflects the Army’s ongoing commitment to self-reliance in defence and to strengthening the capabilities of field units operating in extreme environments.

Subramany, senior professor and project in-charge at IIT Kanpur, said the partnership offers an important opportunity for Indian R&D institutions to contribute directly to national defence. “We are proud to support this mission and will continue to develop innovative technologies that serve the country,” he added.