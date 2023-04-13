Army & IAF conduct multi-domain exercise in Eastern Theatre

Kolkata: In the first week of April, strategic forces of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly conducted a multi-domain exercise in the Eastern Theatre to validate joint plans for strategic airlift of Specialised Forces.



Sources in the Eastern Command said that the exercise included IAF’s fixed and rotary wing aircraft that was used for landing /dropping in designated areas for “undertaking kinetic actions to provide surge to ongoing operations by regular land forces.” It is learnt that such special operations exercises are a mix of conventional/unconventional military actions that are undertaken by specially designated, selected, trained and equipped units.

Some of the aircraft that took p[part in this exercise were C-17 Globemasters, Chinooks and Mi-17s. Paratroopers from the Shatrujeet Brigade conducted special ‘Heliborne Operations’ with the aim of validating their ability to rapidly deploy into the hostile environment using Chinooks and Mi17 helicopters to augment the capability of the regular ground forces.

The exercise carried out in designated areas of Eastern theatre as per a tactical setting, showcased the operational preparedness and synergy of strategic forces and troops of Eastern Command to undertake integrated multi-domain operations in high altitude and mountainous terrain.

The exercise also demonstrated the speed, agility and lethality of the specialised troops showcasing their ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment, secure landing zones and engage the enemy with precision and speed as per the tactical setting, said the source.