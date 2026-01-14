Army flags drone surveillance along LoC

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday confirmed multiple sightings of small drones along the Line of Control (LoC) in recent days, noting that their low-altitude flight and minimal light emission make them particularly difficult to detect.

According to the Army’s assessment, around 10 such drones were sighted between January 6 and 7, while another two to three were observed on January 11 and 12. These drones were seen hovering at altitudes of roughly 50 to 100 metres, placing them below the effective range of standard radar systems.

Gen Dwivedi said the drones appeared to be defensive in nature and were likely deployed to monitor Indian Army movements and assess any potential vulnerability in forward deployment that could be exploited for infiltration attempts.

He did not rule out the possibility that they were also being used for intelligence gathering and reconnaissance of key border areas. However, he made it clear that the assessment confirmed there are no gaps along the LoC at present and that infiltration through this route is not possible.

The issue was raised during the DGMO-level talks held on Tuesday, where India conveyed its strong objection to such drone activity and emphasised the need for coordinated measures to curb these threats. On related queries, sources said those aspects involve separate and detailed considerations.

The Army chief also confirmed the continued existence of terrorist infrastructure across the border. “Two terror camps continue to operate across the International Border, while six others are located opposite the Line of Control. If any activity is detected, we will take appropriate action,” Gen Dwivedi said.

He added that some terrorist camps destroyed earlier have shown signs of revival, prompting sustained surveillance and heightened preparedness along both the LoC and the International Border (IB).

Addressing questions on developments following Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi said that while force mobilisation initiated during the operation has been gradually reduced in line with DGMO-level understandings, vigilance remains uncompromised.

He explained that forward deployments were rationalised in a phased and calibrated manner, in accordance with agreements reached between the Directors General of Military Operations.

The drawdown process was scheduled to be completed by the end of May, with periodic DGMO talks held to avoid miscommunication and to reassure both sides. Although the scale of mobilisation on either side remains classified, officials acknowledged that it had been substantial and that forces have since been repositioned to appropriate locations.

Despite the rationalisation of troop movement, the Army chief further stressed that the Army’s “eyes and ears” remain fully alert, as Operation Sindoor is still considered active in terms of monitoring and preparedness.

On nuclear rhetoric, he categorically stated that nuclear issues did not feature in the DGMO talks. Any nuclear-related statements, officials said, were largely political or rhetorical in nature within Pakistan and were not driven by its military leadership.