Army & disaster response teams work on relief and rescue in TN

CHENNAI: Defence, national and state disaster response force teams have joined hands in relief and rescue initiatives while food packets are being delivered to people using helicopters in marooned regions in southern Tamil Nadu, a top government official said on Tuesday.



Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said so far, 10,082 people have been rescued and housed in over 100 relief camps, which includes schools and public halls. Food, milk, drinking water and basic amenities have been ensured.

About 168 defence personnel from the Army and Navy, NDRF and State Disaster Response teams, comprising 1,100 specialist personnel, are deployed for rescue of people using boats. The top official said 279 boats are in use and 50 more are joining from Ramanathapuram district for rescue and relief initiatives. Helicopters (Navy and Coast Guard) are used for supply of food products, milk powder and drinking water as well.

Considering the enormity of the disaster, Tamil Nadu needs more helicopters for rescue and relief initiatives, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Tuesday and urged deployment of maximum number of helicopters immediately.

Writing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Stalin said as of now four Air Force helicopters, two helicopters each from the Navy and Coast Guard are being deployed for rescue of stranded people and dropping food items for those marooned. The state government has mobilised officers, SDRF and NDRF teams to undertake rescue and relief operations.

Relief materials are being mobilised from all over Tamil Nadu. But these materials could not be distributed to the people since the connecting roads have been inundated. They can be reached only through helicopters. The situation is ‘extremely serious’ in Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi towns due to large-scale flooding in Thamirabarani river and adjoining areas.

In view of strong water current in several regions even boats could not be used and hence, in such places, ‘we rely on helicopters to deliver food to people.’ The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have received unprecedented rainfall in the last two days.

Due to this, around 40 lakh people living in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts have been very badly affected.

Only after the flood water gets drained, a complete damage assessment could be done and road-network restoration work could be taken up in full-swing by National Highways Authority and state highways.