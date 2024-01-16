Army Day: Grand celebration in Lucknow showcases military might and tradition

LUCKNOW: In a dazzling display of cutting-edge military technology, traditional martial arts, and unwavering commitment to the nation, the 76th Army Day celebrations unfolded with grandeur and military precision in the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The Ministry of Defence orchestrated a spectacular event named ‘Shaurya Sandhya,’ captivating audiences with a static display featuring an impressive array of military hardware.



The showcase included Akash Missiles, K9 Vajra, Anti-Drone equipment, Bofors guns, and advanced artillery weapons systems, highlighting the military’s readiness and technological prowess. A combat free fall from 8,000 feet by 12 Indian Army personnel showcased the elite training and skills possessed by the armed forces.

The festivities went beyond the realm of conventional displays, featuring martial arts exhibitions like Kalaripayettu and Gatka, a thrilling performance by the Daredevils motorcycle team, and Tent pegging and trick riding by the Remount Veterinary Corps’ eight horses. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, graced the event with their presence. Singh, in his address, emphasised the unique character of an Indian soldier, rooted in cultural values. He highlighted patriotism, courage, humanity, and loyalty to the Indian constitution as fundamental qualities, acknowledging the soldiers’ contributions in various operations and conflicts.

Singh further underscored the military’s commitment to both tradition and innovation, applauding the government’s decision to celebrate Army, Navy, and Air Force Day outside Delhi.

Expressing the government’s dedication, the minister affirmed the unwavering resolve to strengthen the Armed Forces. He highlighted the prompt release of funds by the Ministry of Finance and reiterated the government’s commitment to ex-servicemen’s welfare, citing initiatives like the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme and healthcare support.

The event concluded with the launch of a first-day postal cover by the defence minister. The festivities also included the 76th Army Day Parade at Thakur Sheodatt Singh Parade Ground, where gallantry awards were presented, and the Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the parade.