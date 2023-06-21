Army conducts yoga sessions at over 100 locations at borders

Indian Army personnel on Wednesday conducted yoga sessions at more than 100 locations along the country’s land and maritime borders, forming a ‘Bharatmala’ on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

The troops and their families, including children, as well as defence civilians participated in the events, the Army said in a statement, adding the locals were also included in yoga activities.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande was the chief guest at the mass yoga event organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, it said.

Continuing with the enhanced India-Africa partnership, an outreach was also organised in African nations through Indian Army troops deployed in United Nations Mission areas and in Training Teams as part of the UN contingents, the Army statement said.