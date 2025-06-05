Army conducts training of 100 VDGs in Jammu

Jammu: As part of its efforts to bolster local security and strengthen community defense mechanisms, Army’s Tiger Division is conducting training of 100 Village Defence Guards (VDGs) here, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The training is taking place at a police firing range at Sunjuwan and is focused on enhancing the operational capabilities of VDG members and strengthening their coordination with security forces, the spokesperson said.

He said the VDG personnel are trained on firing, basic weapon handling, tactical drills and security protocols, under the supervision of experienced Army Instructors.

The aim of the training was to empower local volunteers to act as a strong support to regular security forces in sensitive areas, and to respond effectively in times of emergency, the spokesperson said.

He said the initiative reaffirms the Army’s commitment to engage with local population and foster a sense of safety and self-reliance through structured capacity-building efforts.