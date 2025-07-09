Army conducts ‘Gun Hill’ expedition

New Delhi: As a run-up to the momentous occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army on Monday paid a solemn tribute to the valour and sacrifice of its brave Gunners by undertaking a historic expedition to the ‘Gun Hill’ (Point 5140) – a strategically vital peak recaptured in the Dras Sector during the 1999 Kargil War.

This emotionally resonant and historically significant expedition was undertaken by 87 brave soldiers of the Indian Army, including 20 gunners from 10 artillery units, which had played a pivotal role in the capture of Gun Hill during Operation Vijay.

Located in the Dras Sector of Ladakh, Gun Hill was one of the first major heights to be recaptured by the Indian Army during the Kargil conflict. Its recapture marked a decisive shift in momentum and became a symbol of India’s resolve and operational excellence. The hill was aptly named “Gun Hill” in 2023 as a tribute to the decisive role played by the Artillery Regiments during the Battle of Gun Hill.

Walking alongside the expedition were Colonel (then Captain) Rajesh Adhau, who served as the Regimental Medical Officer with 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and Subedar (then Lance Naik) Kewal Singh, Sena Medal, of the same unit during Operation Vijay. They narrated the saga of domination by the Indian Artillery to the participating soldiers, instilling pride in all.