Army Chief unveils adv research facility at CLAWS

New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility “Manthan Prangan” at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in New Delhi on July 22, 2024. The event was attended by Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff; Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy); Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (retired), Director General CLAWS; and other senior officers.

CLAWS is a prominent think tank focused on strategic studies and land warfare, addressing national security, conventional military operations, and sub-conventional warfare.

Manthan Prangan aims to shape strategic thought, foster innovation, and provide actionable insights in land warfare and conflict resolution. The facility will also be accessible to think tanks and agencies working on defence and security issues, promoting collaborative research. Additionally, nine Chairs of excellence were established to enhance CLAWS’s research capabilities.