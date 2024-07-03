Army Chief reviews operational preparedness along LoC in J-K

Poonch/Jammu: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Gen Dwivedi, who assumed charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, reached Jammu this morning and flew to the border district of Poonch, they said. Accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar and General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the Army Chief chaired a meeting of field commanders in Poonch before taking an aerial review of forward areas, they said.

The chief of Army staff also interacted with some ex-servicemen at 93 Infantry Brigade. Gen Dwivedi, who had served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024, later flew back to Jammu. He is scheduled to return to Delhi in the evening, they said. The Army Chief's visit to Jammu and Kashmir assumes significance in view of the ongoing Amarnath yatra and massive anti-terrorist operations especially in different districts of Jammu region to counter attempts by terror handlers to spread their activities to the area.