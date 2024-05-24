Army chief highlights rapidly changing nature of warfare

Pune: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Friday highlighted the rapidly changing nature of warfare, driven by technological advancements in space, cyber, and information domains.



Speaking after reviewing the passing out parade of the 146th course of National Defence Academy here, the army chief also emphasized the need for the cadets to enhance their technical competencies to effectively operate in the increasingly complex and contested battlefields of the future.

An alumnus of the 61st course of NDA, Gen Pande said, “In another year’s time, you would be commissioned officers and would be mandated to lead men and women in combat.”

“In order to operate in the battlefield of tomorrow, you need to enhance your technical competency threshold,” he advised the young cadets.

He said a true leader leads by example and never takes the trust of those under his command for granted, rather earns it. “While each one of you has come from different backgrounds, the one thing common is that you chose the profession of soldiering,” he said.

“Many youngsters of your age dream to be successful but only the deserving few get selected and make the mark, so be proud of your achievements,” he said.

“Remember that the journey ahead in uniform is a long one and you will have a fair share of opportunities to excel and prove your mettle,” he said.

“You’re following the path taken by generations of distinguished officers of the Indian armed forces,” he added.