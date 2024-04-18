Army Chief Gen Pande attends Indo-Uzbek joint military drill

New Delhi: General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the training area and attended the Opening Ceremony of India- Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK in Termez, Uzbekistan today. The COAS is on a 4-day visit to Uzbekistan from 15th to 18th April 24. He was accompanied by the deputy minister of defence for combat training and the chief of southern operations command from the Uzbekistan side.

On arrival at the exercise area, the COAS was briefed by the contingent commanders about the exercise plan. Post briefing, the COAS witnessed the training activities that included display of Martial Arts and other tactical activities. The COAS addressed and interacted with troops of both the contingents and appreciated their hard work and joint efforts while undertaking this exercise. He complimented the contingents for great demeanor and professional conduct. The COAS underscored the importance of growing partnership between the two countries and the Armed Forces. The COAS undertook a windshield tour of the training facilities and visited the Termez Museum. The COAS also interacted with the media.

Exercise DUSTLIK aims to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in mountainous as well as semi urban terrain. It would focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills. It will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting joint operations. The Exercise will also facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the countries.