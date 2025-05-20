Army Chief Gen Dwivedi visits Longewala in Raj, lauds role of soldiers in Op Sindoor

Jaisalmer/New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited Longewala in the forward areas of Rajasthan, where he interacted with troops of the Konark Corps and congratulated them for their “exemplary role” in the success of Operation Sindoor, officials said.

He also reviewed the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force, they said.

The joint actions of the Indian Army, the IAF and the BSF during Operation Sindoor not only “blunted enemy intent” but also established a “new normal” in maintaining operational dominance along the western front, the officials said.

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan said.

He said that the calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats.

The western front had faced attack from Pakistan military, including waves of drone assault into Indian air space after the strategic action by India early on May 7 in retaliation of the Pahalgam attack. On the western front, the desert stretching from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a “swift and coordinated operational response” from the three forces.

“These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent, but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front. The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats,” the spokesperson said.

During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army chief acknowledged their valour, unwavering commitment, and dogged determination in defending the international boundary.

Gen Dwivedi praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the “successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions”, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the

desert theatre, the spokesperson said.