Army builds suspension bridge in 48 hrs in Sikkim

Gangtok: The Indian army on Monday said the force has constructed a foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours to reconnect the border villages in the northern part of Sikkim, which have been affected by heavy rain and landslides leading to the death of six people earlier this month.

A suspension bridge has its roadway suspended from cables usually passing over towers and securely anchored at ends.“The Indian Army engineers of Trishakti Corps have constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge in North Sikkim to re-connect the border villages which got cut off due to continued heavy rains,” Indian Army statement said.