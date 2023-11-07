Army Aviation Corps looking at phasing out Cheetah, Chetak helicopters from 2027

NEW DELHI: The Army is looking at phasing out its ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak choppers starting 2027, and considering induction of the light utility helicopters as the replacement besides exploring the option of leasing, sources said.



The Army Aviation Corps is currently operating around 190 Chetak, Cheetah and Cheetal helicopters, they said.

While the Army will be getting around 100 light utility helicopters (LUH), it is also looking at the option of taking choppers on lease to meet its requirement.

“We require around 250 light helicopters for the reconnaissance and surveillance activities. Out of these about 100 plus will be Light Utility Helicopters, and given the capacities that HAL has today, we have to look at alternative means also to replace the entire fleet of Cheetah and Chetaks,” a source said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) produces the LUH.

“We are looking at a couple of other options, like leasing options, where we lease a few helicopters for a few years, and subsequently if HAL is able to manufacture the balance numbers, maybe we can go to HAL too. But the focus is on indigenisation and picking up helicopters from within the country,” the source said.

The timeframe for replacement of the Cheetahs and Chetaks is expected to be around 10-12 years.

The sources also said that design issues in advanced light helicopters (ALH) have been resolved.