Delhi

Arms trafficking syndicate busted

BY Team MP11 July 2023 6:43 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully busted an inter-state arms trafficking syndicate with the arrest of a notorious gunrunner, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Dhara Singh (55), a native of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, who was supplying firearms to gangs operating in Delhi-NCR.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell said, the nexus, orchestrated by another notorious gunrunner named Pawan, operated on a pan-India scale, with connections to gangsters spread across the country.

Acting on specific information about Dhara Singh’s involvement in supplying illegal firearms and ammunition to local gangs in Delhi-NCR, a raiding team was formed. Dhara Singh was arrested during the operation, and upon search, the police recovered 11 high-quality semi-automatic pistols of 7.65 (32) bore and 3 single-shot pistols of .315 bore from his possession, Dhaliwal confirmed.

Dhara Singh was associated with the gunrunning syndicate headed by Pawan, who instructed him to deliver the recovered firearms to a local gang in Delhi, Dhaliwal said.

Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the kingpin of the syndicate, Pawan, who resides in Singhana, Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

