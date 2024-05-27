Armed with rifle, man walks into Ranchi bar, shoots DJ dead

Ranchi: A disc jockey (DJ) operator was shot dead at a bar in Ranchi, police said on Monday.

The firing incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms, in which it is seen that a man, only in shorts with face covered and a rifle in hand, enters the bar and shoots in the chest of DJ operator from a point blank range. The accused fled after the incident, police said. The deceased was identified as Sandip Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, “The accused has been nabbed from Gaya. He will be brought to Ranchi and a detailed interrogation will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the firing.”

The SSP said that soon after the incident, police started an investigation into it. “In the course of the investigation, it was found that the accused is in Bihar’s Gaya. A team was immediately rushed and the accused was nabbed today,” he said. Sinha said that the accused was in an alcoholic state when the crime was carried out. “In video footage, he is being seen alone. It needs to be found out whether he was alone or other persons were also involved in the crime,” the SSP said. The accused was identified as Abhishek Singh, a resident of Ranchi.