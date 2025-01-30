Armed robbers loot cash from Park Street production house

Kolkata: Tension spread in Park Street area after an office of a production house was robbed by two unknown miscreants on Tuesday evening and took away about Rs seven lakh.

Though a case was registered in the Park Street Police Station, no arrest was made till Wednesday night.

According to sources, the production house is located in a building at 46C Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road. It is alleged that on Tuesday evening two persons wearing helmets entered the office located on the fifth floor of the building. After entering the office, the accused duo took out knives from their pockets. Within a few moments they picked up a bag full of money and ran away. After getting out of the building, the miscreants ran in two different directions to confuse the chasers.

Though some local people tried to stop them, they failed.

Later, an employee of the production house lodged a complaint at the Park Street police station alleging that about Rs 7.22 lakh was robbed.

Based on the complaint a case was registered.