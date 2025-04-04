Armed forces should prepare dynamic perspective planning: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the armed forces should prepare a “dynamic perspective planning” addressing both long-term and short-term challenges, keeping in mind the current dynamic geostrategic changes and the ongoing global security scenarios.

In his address to the top brass of the Indian Army during the apex level biannual Army Commanders’ Conference being held here from April 1-4, he also said doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the armed forces future ready. “The recommendation and suggestions made by the senior leadership in such a forum as the commanders’ conference should be deliberated upon, and be taken to a logical conclusion with mid-course review and modification, if required. The nation is proud of its army, and the government is committed to facilitate the army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation,” Singh said. In his address, he further said unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be “part of the future conventional wars”. Singh stressed upon the present geostrategic uncertainties and the complex world situation which effects everyone globally. He said the present world is “an inter-connected world” and such incidents whether happening in “our neighbourhood or far off countries will effect everyone”.

During the course of the conference, the army’s apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh underlined that keeping in mind the present dynamic geostrategic changes and the ongoing global security scenarios, and with the uncertainties, “the armed forces should prepare a dynamic perspective planning addressing both the long-term and short-term challenges”. In the present global context, the importance of military intelligence, incorporating the modern technology, cannot be more stressed, he said.

In his address, Singh further said, “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts.”