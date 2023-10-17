Arindam Bagchi appointed India’s ambassador to UN

New Delhi: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was on Monday appointed India’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva.



Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, took over as spokesperson of the MEA in March 2020 and deftly handled a number of critical issues and developments including the eastern Ladakh border row, India’s COVID-19 response and New Delhi’s G20 presidency.

In Geneva, Bagchi would succeed Indra Mani Pandey who is set to return to New Delhi.