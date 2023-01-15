Arch-political rivals gather on one platform in Haryana

Chandigarh: Veteran politicians of Haryana cutting across party lines on Sunday attended former Haryana Minister Subhash Batra’s father late Parkash Chand Batra’s 104th birth anniversary function at Rohtak.



Among those present at the function were the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala and former Union Minister Birender Singh.

Interestingly, all three are considered arch-political rivals of each other.

Also present in the event were former Union Minister Jai Parkash, former Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Sharma, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta, former MP Inder Singh and Prof Virender, former political advisor to Hooda during the latter’s regime.

All the political leaders paid rich tributes to the late Parkash Chand Batra, former president of Rohtak Municipal Committee.

Often referred to as Chanakya of politics, Subhash Batra succeeded in political rivals on a common platform.

“As Rahul Ji (Rahul Gandhi) has often said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that he has come to open a shop of love in the market of hatred, I think all right-thinking people should come together on

one platform to end hatred that has crept in the society during the past couple of years,” said the Congress

leader when asked why he invited political leaders from across the political spectrum to his programme.