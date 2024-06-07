‘Arbitration institutions mustn’t be controlled by self-perpetrating clique’

New Delhi: Mere creation of arbitration institutions is not sufficient and we have to ensure that these dispute resolution hubs are not controlled by a “self-perpetrating clique”, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has said.



Speaking at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, Chandrachud said now is the time for countries such as India to step up to the occasion to create and promote a culture of commercial arbitration and the robust institutionalisation of arbitration will further the culture of arbitration in the Global South.

He said arbitration is an alternative method of dispute resolution and it no longer an “alternative” but the preferred method of seeking commercial justice.

“In recent years, institutions such as India International Arbitration Centre and Mumbai and Delhi International Arbitration Centers have been set up and are seeing a steady flow of arbitration matters,” the CJI said.

“But the mere creation of institutions is not sufficient. We have to ensure that these new institutions are not controlled by a self-perpetrating clique. These institutions must be based on the foundation of robust professionalism and the ability to generate consistent arbitral processes,” he added.

The CJI said transparency and accountability, values by which the work of conventional courts is assessed and critiqued, cannot be alien to the world of arbitration.

“Arbitral institutions are uniquely placed to cooperate with other arbitral institutions around the world to adopt best international practices and procedures. This will create a global convergence of arbitral procedures, creating more uniform institutional rules and structures. I hope the Indian arbitral institutions emulate the success of their global counterparts in the years to come,” he added.

Reiterating that substitution of courts should not result in the creation of opaque structures, Chandrachud said the plea for bringing greater diversity in the world of arbitration is based on the firm belief that bringing a diversity of viewpoint to the world of arbitration whether in terms of gender or from the Global South will make for a broad-based process.