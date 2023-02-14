‘Aquifer mapping to be completed by March’

New Delhi: Aquifer mapping of the country would be completed by March this year, an exercise that will help various states gauge availability of ground water and its recharge potential.



Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said out of the total geographical area of around 33 lakh sq km of the entire country, around 25 lakh sq km of mappable area has been identified.

“So far, an area of 24.57 lakh sq km (as on December 30, 2022) has been covered under the programme. The remaining areas are targeted to be covered by March 2023,” the minister said in a written response to a question.

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has taken up the Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme since 2012 under the scheme of Ground Water Management and Regulation.

The programme is aimed at delineating aquifer disposition and their characterisation for preparation of aquifer or area specific ground water management plans with community participation.

The management plans are shared with respective state governments for taking appropriate measures or implementation.

Aquifer mapping is a scientific process, wherein different analyses are applied to characterise the quantity, quality and sustainability of ground water in aquifers.

When a water-bearing rock readily transmits water to wells and springs, it is called an aquifer. Wells can be drilled into aquifers and water can be pumped out.