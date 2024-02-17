Appointment process in upper primary could be started, Calcutta HC observes

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court recently observed that the appointment process in government-aided upper primary schools could be started keeping few posts vacant for the petitioners. However, no formal order on this was passed.



The Division Bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to submit the exact number of petitioners in the case on February 28. The judge also sought to know from the lawyers whether this mechanism would pose any problem.

For seven years, the recruitment process at the upper primary level was stalled due to legal entanglement. During the hearing, Justice Chakraborty observed whether it would be fair to stall the recruitment process for 13,000 vacancies for few petitioners. The SSC Chairman said that they are hopeful for a positive order in the case and that they will follow the directions given by the court.

The Commission had reportedly approached Calcutta High Court seeking to start the recruitment process conditionally.

Last year in October, the commission had notified that they would conduct counselling for successful candidates following court’s order. The petitioners had moved the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen on the matter. This case is now being heard by Justice Chakraborty’s bench.