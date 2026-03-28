Appointment of 665 nursing officers at Lohia Institute; CM to distribute appointment letters

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to the selected nursing officers of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences at a program organized at Lok Bhavan on Sunday. A total of 665 nursing officers have been selected at the institute, including 345 male and 320 female candidates. Out of these, 20 candidates will receive their appointment letters directly from the Chief Minister at the event, while the remaining candidates will receive theirs in their respective districts through an online mode by public representatives.

According to the Health Department, these appointments will increase the availability of nursing staff in government hospitals across the state. This will make treatment more convenient for patients and improve the quality of healthcare services. Those receiving appointment letters from the CM include Priyanka Singh, Manish Kumar, Lakshman Ram Chaudhary, Mohammad Alam, Tanu, Sandhya Joshi, Devaraj Gurjar, Devesh Kumar, Jai Prakash Singh, Dharmendra Kajla, Kumari Anamika Yadav, Deepti Devi, Pratima Kashyap, Akanksha, Rishi Raj Gautam, Aaradhya Singh, Priyanka Chaudhary, Vivek Kumar Gond, Sandhya Singh, and Sharima Siddiqui